Dashcam video shows officer firing 7 shots into Castile car

The Minnesota police officer who pulled over Philando Castile politely told the driver that his brake lights were out and calmly instructed him not to pull out his handgun before suddenly drawing his own weapon and firing seven rounds into the car, a video released Tuesday showed. The dashboard video taken from Officer Jeronimo Yanez's squad car illustrated how a simple traffic stop shifted from a routine exchange to a deadly confrontation in an instant.

