Court should settle Minnesota Legislature's pay issue
Minnesota's new constitutionally created Legislative Salary Council has struggled to win respect from some of the people whose pay it seeks to raise - House Republican legislators. That's why this bit of national recognition caught our eye: The National Conference of State Legislatures this month presented its Notable Documents Award to the council's final report .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|17 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|42
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|23 hr
|Backroom healthcare
|30
|Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06)
|Jun 19
|Joe
|297
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|4
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake...
|Jun 12
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC