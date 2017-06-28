Brown County Browser: The fight against sex trafficking
Since 2015, you may have noticed an increase in law enforcement activity as it pertains to prostitution stings in Brown and surrounding counties. In 2015, Brown, Nicollet and Blue Earth County received a grant from the Women's Foundation of Minnesota to conduct these sting operations.
