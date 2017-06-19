Big ideas for open government fall short at Legislature
One proposal would have stopped the mass destruction of government e-mails by requiring agencies to preserve them for three years. Another would have studied how to bring legislators under the same public records law that every state and local agency must obey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|4 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|42
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|10 hr
|Backroom healthcare
|30
|Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06)
|Jun 19
|Joe
|297
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|4
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake...
|Jun 12
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC