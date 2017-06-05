Behind The Slow Start, Messy Fallout Of Thea
Wonder why Minnesota's Legislature is still in shambles even after finishing its budget? One answer is on a single piece of paper legislative leaders signed. Gov. Mark Dayton and top lawmakers signed an agreement last month to call a special session to finish a $46 billion budget.
