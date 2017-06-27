Assault Victim Speaks Out About Secur...

Assault Victim Speaks Out About Security Breakdowns at State's Largest Hospital

Read more: KSTP

A woman who was sexually assaulted by another patient while being treated at the state's largest hospital is now breaking her silence in the wake of continuing security breakdowns. Cindy Jarvi, who was assaulted in her bed at the University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview's Riverside facility in April 2015, is suing the hospital for failing to protect her.

