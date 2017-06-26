Art installation near U.S. Bank Stadium tells the story of Minnesota's birds and climate change
The temporary art installation near U.S. Bank Stadium explores the effects of climate change on bird populations in Minnesota in the future. Two unusual sculptures at the Commons Park in downtown Minneapolis offer a guide on the possibilities as rising temperatures alter the state's climate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|13 hr
|lighterthanyou
|47
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Sun
|Backroom healthcare
|30
|Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06)
|Jun 19
|Joe
|297
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|4
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake...
|Jun 12
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC