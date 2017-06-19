Are more toll roads in Minnesota's future?
State lawmakers have given Minnesota transportation officials an assignment: Study the feasibility of toll roads here and report back by January. That doesn't mean general toll roads will arrive in Minnesota any time soon.
Read more at Post-Bulletin.
