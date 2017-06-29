Airbnb stays in rural Minnesota more ...

Airbnb stays in rural Minnesota more than doubles

13 hrs ago Read more: St. Cloud Times

Airbnb stays in rural Minnesota more than doubles 227% year-over-year growth reflects short-term rental popularity Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2u3sddt Airbnb stays in rural Minnesota have increased nearly twice as quickly as short-term rental stays in urban areas in the last year, according to data released by Airbnb this week. The year-over-year growth for guest arrivals at outstate Airbnb listings is 227 percent, which is higher than the year-over-year growth of 122 percent for stays in urban areas.

