Airbnb stays in rural Minnesota more than doubles 227% year-over-year growth reflects short-term rental popularity Airbnb stays in rural Minnesota have increased nearly twice as quickly as short-term rental stays in urban areas in the last year, according to data released by Airbnb this week. The year-over-year growth for guest arrivals at outstate Airbnb listings is 227 percent, which is higher than the year-over-year growth of 122 percent for stays in urban areas.

