5 Things to Know Monday
The jury pool was set Friday in the manslaughter trial of St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez. Before testimony begins, attorneys on both sides will be able to strike from the pool of 23 jurors -- the defense is allowed five peremptory strikes and the prosecution is allowed three.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Sun
|Kel
|2
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Sun
|Land of Lakes
|2
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|May 13
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|May 8
|Marco R s Secret ...
|23
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr '17
|MountainHouse
|9
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC