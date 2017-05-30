5 Things to Know Friday

5 Things to Know Friday

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KSTP

The Walker Art Center will remove the "Scaffold" sculpture that in part depicts the 1862 mass murder of Dakota Indians. The decision was the result of a mediation between members of Dakota traditional and spiritual elders, representatives of the four federally-recognized Dakota tribes, the Walker, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and artist Sam Durant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) May 17 American Politicians 10
News Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P... May 13 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o... May 8 Marco R s Secret ... 23
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr '17 Tasha Scott 33
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Apr '17 MountainHouse 9
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Apr '17 Waikiki murderers 274
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) Apr '17 FLgeezer 18
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,486 • Total comments across all topics: 281,474,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC