4th of July: Where to Watch Fireworks in Minnesota
Independence Day celebrations are quickly approaching, and many Minnesotans will take in a fireworks show as part of their Fourth of July festivities. Whether you are traveling, spending time with friends and family or staying close to home, here are some of the best places to watch fireworks around the state: The annual Fourth of July celebration in Minneapolis is one of the largest in Minnesota, culminating in a fireworks show on the Mississppi River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|23 hr
|slick willie expl...
|82
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jun 25
|Backroom healthcare
|30
|Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06)
|Jun 19
|Joe
|297
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|4
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake...
|Jun 12
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC