40 Years Later, Congdon Murders Still Fascinate
This week marks the 40th anniversary of one of the most notorious murder cases in Minnesota history. On June 27, 1977, heiress Elisabeth Congdon and her night nurse Velma Pietila were murdered in Congdon's Glensheen mansion in Duluth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|18 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|42
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Sun
|Backroom healthcare
|30
|Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06)
|Jun 19
|Joe
|297
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|4
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake...
|Jun 12
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC