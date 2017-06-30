30 Counties Under Tornado Watch, Tornado Spotted in Western Minnesota
The counties include: Benton; Brown; Chippewa; Cottonwood; Douglas; Jackson; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Lincoln; Lyon; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Murray; Nicollet; Nobles; Pipestone; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Rock; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Wright; Yellow Medicine Counties. The watch will be in effect until 2 a.m. Portions of South Dakota and Iowa have also been placed under the tornado watch.
