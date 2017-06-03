17Th arrest made in Manchester terror...

17Th arrest made in Manchester terror attack probe

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Mourners hold a minute's silence in St Ann's Square Manchester as they mark the passing of exactly a week since the Manchester Arena terror attack "We appreciate the road closures and evacuation have led to disruption and we would like to thank local people for their understanding while this police activity has been on-going". He was arrested in the Rusholme area of the city on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota 8 hr Kel 2
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... 9 hr Land of Lakes 2
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) May 17 American Politicians 10
News Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P... May 13 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o... May 8 Marco R s Secret ... 23
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr '17 Tasha Scott 33
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Apr '17 MountainHouse 9
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,516,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC