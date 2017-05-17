'Wonderstruck': How Todd Haynes Shot ...

'Wonderstruck': How Todd Haynes Shot a Double-Period Film With Child Actors and Lots of Silence

The indie icon tells THR of the film-within-a-film structure of his unique competition entry, working with a deaf actress and the benefits of working with Amazon. Just two years after his period love story Carol seduced the Cannes Film Festival, Todd Haynes, 56, is back in the competition with Amazon's Wonderstruck , but the two films couldn't be more different.

