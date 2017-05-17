'Wonderstruck': How Todd Haynes Shot a Double-Period Film With Child Actors and Lots of Silence
The indie icon tells THR of the film-within-a-film structure of his unique competition entry, working with a deaf actress and the benefits of working with Amazon. Just two years after his period love story Carol seduced the Cannes Film Festival, Todd Haynes, 56, is back in the competition with Amazon's Wonderstruck , but the two films couldn't be more different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|18 hr
|American Politicians
|10
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|May 13
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|May 8
|Marco R s Secret ...
|23
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr 24
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr 18
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|FLgeezer
|18
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC