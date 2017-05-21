Woman drops her purse causing her gun to accidentally fire

Trump will be 'IMPEACHED': Hillary Clinton returns to her alma matter to launch all-out attack on the president and his 'obstruction of justice'... after breaking out in ANOTHER coughing fit on stage Serial killer who kept woman chained in a shipping container as a sex slave for months after murdering her boyfriend pleads guilty to SEVEN murders - but avoids the death penalty They WON'T be going in the album! Wedding photographers reveal the most outrageous photos they've captured If you knew what I knew about terrorism, you'd never leave the house: Homeland Security boss John Kelly says a new attack 'can happen almost here anytime' Two Minnesota brothers with ties to Middle East are arrested after police find 'bomb-making materials, guns and ammunition in their car' Chris Cornell became 'cocky and aggressive after his wife confronted him over drug taking 30 minutes before he was found ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.