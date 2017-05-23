Why the 1860s were a pivotal decade of change for Minnesotans
When the first edition of the Minneapolis Tribune rolled off the press 150 years ago, the newly minted state of Minnesota was having the largest population boom in its history, and many of the institutions and industries that became vital to the state's future were in their formative years. Historical accounts make it clear that the 1860s was a pivotal decade for Minnesota, so we tapped into census data from 1860 and 1870 to take a deeper look.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|May 13
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|May 8
|Marco R s Secret ...
|23
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr 24
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|FLgeezer
|18
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC