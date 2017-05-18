US forecasters: Here comes another hotter than normal summer
U.S. forecasters are predicting another warmer than normal summer for most of the country along with wetter weather in a swath of states stretching from Texas to Montana. The National Weather Service's summer outlook issued Thursday predicts greater chances for hot weather in Alaska and pretty much everywhere else.
