Unfounded Autism Fears Are Fueling Minnesota's Measles Outbreak
Health officials in Minnesota have been scrambling to contain a measles outbreak that has sickened primarily Somali-American children in the state. So far health officials have identified 34 cases , still mostly in Hennepin County, and they're worried there will be more.
