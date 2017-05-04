Twin Cities transit board under fire by Minnesota lawmakers

A powerful metro-area public body that has contributed more than $1 billion to Twin Cities transit projects, including the Green Line light rail, would be disbanded under a measure currently pending at the Minnesota Legislature. Lawyers for the Counties Transit Improvement Board claimed in a memo to Gov. Dayton and Republican leaders in the Capitol that legislative meddling could have a chilling effect on hundreds of "joint powers agreements," which are used by local governments and school boards across Minnesota to pool resources and provide efficient services.

