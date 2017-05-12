Trump tabs Minnesota Justice Stras for federal appeals court
President Donald Trump has nominated Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice David Stras to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Stras formerly clerked for conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and shares the belief in a limited role for the judiciary.
