Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, others cringe

President Donald Trump's order to ease limits on political activity by religious organizations is being met with both enthusiasm and dread from religious leaders, with some rejoicing in the freedom to preach their views and endorse candidates and others fearing the change will erode the integrity of houses of worship. Trump signed the executive order Thursday, saying it would give churches their "voices back."

