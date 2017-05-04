This is no time for Minnesota to cut funding for public health
With measles spreading swiftly across Minnesota, state lawmakers shouldn't stand idly by or, worse, cut operational funding to the state Department of Health while it's on the front lines of fighting this potentially deadly outbreak. By Friday, Minnesota's measles case count had grown to 41 and the disease had spread beyond the initial cluster first reported in the state's Somali-American community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr 24
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr 18
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr 8
|Spotted Girl
|2
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Apr '17
|kuda
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC