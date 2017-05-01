Sustainable: Green Building Council expanding focus
More than 300 building professionals will gather Wednesday in St. Paul to learn about sustainable construction at the sixth annual Impact Conference sponsored by the Minnesota chapter of the United States Green Building Council. The one-day conference at the St. Paul RiverCentre will feature 12 sessions and 24 speakers, including the council's president and CEO, Mahesh Ramanujam, and arctic explorer and climate-change activist Will Steger.
