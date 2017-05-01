Students protest racism at liberal arts college in Minnesota
Hundreds of students boycotted classes at St. Olaf College in southern Minnesota on Monday and instead packed an administration building to protest a rash of racist and threatening messages left around campus at the liberal arts college. The protests erupted over the weekend after one black student, Samantha Wells, found an anonymous note on her car windshield Saturday calling her a racial slur.
