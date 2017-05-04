Statistics show some industries in Mi...

Statistics show some industries in Minnesota lack diversity

Statistics from the U.S. Census and Equal Opportunity Commission show racial and ethnic minorities are a growing portion of Minnesota's workforce, yet are significantly underrepresented in many kinds of jobs and industries. Racial and ethnic minorities represent only 8 percent of the workforce among management, business financial and health professionals, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

