State says $100 million in MinnesotaCare funding is at risk

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson wants to intervene in a federal dispute over "cost sharing reductions," a form of subsidy under the federal Affordable Care Act that the state says is providing more than $100 million per year in funding for the MinnesotaCare health insurance program. Republicans in the U.S. House filed a lawsuit in 2014 to block funding for the cost-sharing reduction payments, which in most states help individual consumers lower their out-of-pocket costs with private insurance coverage under the federal health law.

