Son of Minnesota mounts defense of Confederacy in Va. gubernatorial bid
It was 1997, and Corey Stewart, fresh out of law school in St. Paul, had bigger plans than working for Republican senators at the Minnesota Capitol. Two decades later, he's running for governor of Virginia - and drawing national rebukes for defending Confederate symbols and imagery.
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr 24
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr 18
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr 8
|Spotted Girl
|2
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Apr 4
|kuda
|2
