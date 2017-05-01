Shower Chance Wednesday, Then The Doldrums Of May
April 2017 marked the 20th consecutive month with temperatures that were above average in both the Twin Cities and St. Cloud, streaks which stretch back to September 2015. Not only was it a warm month, but also a wet month across the region, with precipitation values that were above average.
