Schools face vexing test: Which kids will sexually attack?
Christopher Lee looks through a window secured by bars towards a barbed wire fence surrounding the building from a conference room at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in St. Peter, Minn., on March 28, 2017. Lee has been in the program since 2005, four days before he turned 19. An ongoing Associated Press investigation has documented how K-12 schools in the United States can fail to protect students in their care from sexual assault, sometimes minimizing or even covering up incidents.
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|Sat
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|May 8
|Marco R s Secret ...
|23
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr 24
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr 18
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|Ms Sassy
|9
