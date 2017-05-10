Ringleader gets 25 years for drug conspiracy that targeted Minnesota Indian reservations
A drug kingpin whose organization trafficked large quantities of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription narcotics through two Minnesota Indian reservations was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in federal prison. Omar Sharif Beasley, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in December 2015 and admitted to leading a distribution network that funneled drugs from Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis to communities in and near the Red Lake and White Earth Indian reservations.
