Return to Minnesota/Canada border hot...

Return to Minnesota/Canada border hot spot for fishing opener is a success

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Grant Goette of Duluth posed holding a 24-inch walleye while his dad, David, immortalized the moment with a photo Saturday on Crane Lake. CRANE LAKE - Here on the border between Minnesota and Ontario, Saturday morning broke with all the promise a day could muster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P... Sat VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o... May 8 Marco R s Secret ... 23
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr 26 Tasha Scott 33
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Apr 24 MountainHouse 9
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Apr 18 Waikiki murderers 274
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) Apr 13 FLgeezer 18
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Apr '17 Ms Sassy 9
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,009,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC