Republicans step in on water battle over Minnesota fens
Tucked away in the massive environmental bill that the Legislature will send to Gov. Mark Dayton in coming days are a couple of tweaks to state irrigation law that could imperil a collection of delicate prairie wetlands known as calcareous fens. Found in only 10 states, they are specifically protected by Minnesota law because they harbor rare and endangered plants.
