Republicans aim to erase campaign spending laws
Republicans are moving to erase Minnesota's public campaign subsidies, which could reshape the fundraising fight in next year's gubernatorial election and unleash more money into statewide and local elections. Passed in 1974 as part of an anti-corruption wave triggered by President Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal, Minnesota's subsidy has become ingrained in state elections.
