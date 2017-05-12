Rep. Erik Paulsen: My health care vote will put Minnesotans back in control
The replacement for the ACA would control costs and empower states and citizens. Nothing in the bill would allow an insurance company to deny someone coverage, including to those with a preexisting condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|Mon
|Marco R s Secret ...
|23
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr 24
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr 18
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC