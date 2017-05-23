Real Id available to Minnesotans in 2018

Real Id available to Minnesotans in 2018

Daily Journal

Minnesotans will be able to get REAL ID compliant driver's licenses and identification cards next year under a law signed by Gov. Dayton last week. The law allows the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services, or DPS-DVS, to begin the process of meeting the requirements of the federal REAL ID Act.

