Rasmus Schuller available for selection ahead of Sunday's Minnesota United match

Midfielder Rasmus Schuller is available for selection to Minnesota United's match-day squad when the Loons face Sporting Kansas City at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium. Schuller started in the holding midfield United's first three matches but lost his spot until the 2-2 draw at the Houston Dynamo on April 15. A hip flexor injury late in the first half of that match kept him out of the next two matches.

