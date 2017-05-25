Protesters disrupt meeting

Protesters disrupt meeting

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

An encounter between a Metro Transit police officer and a rider was recorded May 14, 2017, on the Blue Line light rail train in Minneapolis, according to a Facebook post. Wednesday afternoon's Metropolitan Council meeting in St. Paul was briefly halted by a group of demonstrators demanding the firing of a Metro Transit police officer who was caught on video asking a light-rail passenger whether he is in the United States illegally - a potential violation of department policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) May 17 American Politicians 10
News Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P... May 13 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o... May 8 Marco R s Secret ... 23
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr 26 Tasha Scott 33
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Apr '17 MountainHouse 9
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Apr '17 Waikiki murderers 274
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) Apr '17 FLgeezer 18
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC