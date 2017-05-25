Protesters disrupt meeting

An encounter between a Metro Transit police officer and a rider was recorded May 14, 2017, on the Blue Line light rail train in Minneapolis, according to a Facebook post. Wednesday afternoon's Metropolitan Council meeting in St. Paul was briefly halted by a group of demonstrators demanding the firing of a Metro Transit police officer who was caught on video asking a light-rail passenger whether he is in the United States illegally - a potential violation of department policy.

