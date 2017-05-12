Proposed Federal Cuts to Drug Abuse Prevention Could Impact Minnesota Counties
Local law enforcement departments in Minnesota are watching the White House closely after reports of funding cuts that could eliminate money that's used in the fight against drug abuse and drug trafficking. Last week, a preliminary budget document showed major cuts to the White House's Office of National Drug Abuse Policy .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|Mon
|Marco R s Secret ...
|23
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr 24
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr 18
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC