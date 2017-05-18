Probation is sentence for cutting tops off 2,700 trees in Minnesota forest for Christmas decorations
The sentence for a northern Minnesota man who stole thousands of tree tops from a national forest and sold them so they could be made into Christmas decorations allows him to avoid any time incarcerated. Joseph L. Edminster, 70, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced in federal court in St. Paul on Friday to three years' probation and 200 hours of community service, and ordered to make restitution.
