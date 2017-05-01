Poll finds Minnesotans evenly split over Affordable Care Act
Minnesotans are evenly divided over Republican steps in Washington to replace the Affordable Care Act, although a larger number say it has done more good than harm, according to a new Star Tribune Minnesota Poll. Those findings come as a debate over federal health insurance policies continues to grip Congress and preoccupy the Trump White House.
