Obamacare repeal vote: Where Minnesotaa s delegation stands
The U.S. House of Representatives voted 217-213 Thursday afternoon to pass the latest Republican bill to repeal Obamacare. All three of Minnesota's Republican representatives voted for the bill, while all five of Minnesota's Democratic representatives voted against the bill.
