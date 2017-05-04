North Dakota and Minnesota college st...

North Dakota and Minnesota college students to create drone

16 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

A team of 10 students from two colleges in Minnesota and one university in North Dakota is building a drone in preparation for an international robotics competition. The Minnesota Public Radio reports the team made up of students from Carleton and St. Olaf colleges and North Dakota State University are to compete at the International Aerial Robotics event in Atlanta this July.

