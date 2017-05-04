North Dakota and Minnesota college students to create drone
A team of 10 students from two colleges in Minnesota and one university in North Dakota is building a drone in preparation for an international robotics competition. The Minnesota Public Radio reports the team made up of students from Carleton and St. Olaf colleges and North Dakota State University are to compete at the International Aerial Robotics event in Atlanta this July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|47 min
|slick willie expl...
|15
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr 24
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr 18
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr 8
|Spotted Girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC