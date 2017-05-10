Most favor broad tax breaks over those targeted to few, Minnesota Poll finds
Given a choice on how the Legislature should cut taxes, nearly half of Minnesotans said they'd prefer reduced income taxes for all, according to the Star Tribune Minnesota Poll. State lawmakers are debating how to spend a projected budget surplus of $1.65 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr 24
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr 18
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr 8
|Spotted Girl
|2
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Apr 4
|kuda
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC