Montrose Woman Hurt in Rockford Crash

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 55 and Maple Street shortly after 7:30 a.m. A car driven by 33-year-old Jacklyn Dell was making a left turn from a business onto west Highway 55, Dell didn't yield while turning, and hit another vehicle heading east. Tibbitts was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.