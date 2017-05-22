Montrose Woman Hurt in Rockford Crash

Montrose Woman Hurt in Rockford Crash

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 55 and Maple Street shortly after 7:30 a.m. A car driven by 33-year-old Jacklyn Dell was making a left turn from a business onto west Highway 55, Dell didn't yield while turning, and hit another vehicle heading east. Tibbitts was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) May 17 American Politicians 10
News Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P... May 13 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o... May 8 Marco R s Secret ... 23
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr 26 Tasha Scott 33
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Apr 24 MountainHouse 9
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Apr '17 Waikiki murderers 274
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) Apr '17 FLgeezer 18
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC