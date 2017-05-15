Minnesota Weekly Legislative Update: ...

Minnesota Weekly Legislative Update: Budget Negotiations Continue,...

The week started the way it began, with no global budget agreement and no omnibus budget bills signed into law. Leaders began meeting early in the week, exchanging offers in an attempt to compromise, but budget talks imploded on Tuesday, leaving it up to the Legislature as to how to proceed.

