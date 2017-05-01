Minnesota Vikings Confirm Undrafted F...

Minnesota Vikings Confirm Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Norseman

We had spent the past couple of days tracking the Undrafted Free Agents that were either rumored or confirmed to be joining the Minnesota Vikings in the post-draft signing frenzy. On Monday, the team officially confirmed 13 players that they had signed to Undrafted Free Agent contracts, some of whom slipped through the cracks and were not on our radar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Norseman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr 26 Tasha Scott 33
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Apr 24 MountainHouse 9
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Apr 18 Waikiki murderers 274
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) Apr 13 FLgeezer 18
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Apr 10 Ms Sassy 9
News Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi... Apr 8 Spotted Girl 2
News MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ... Apr 4 kuda 2
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,713,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC