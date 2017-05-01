Minnesota Vikings Confirm Undrafted Free Agent Signings
We had spent the past couple of days tracking the Undrafted Free Agents that were either rumored or confirmed to be joining the Minnesota Vikings in the post-draft signing frenzy. On Monday, the team officially confirmed 13 players that they had signed to Undrafted Free Agent contracts, some of whom slipped through the cracks and were not on our radar.
