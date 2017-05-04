Minnesota senate bill would raise sta...

Minnesota senate bill would raise statewide tobacco sales age to 21

Read more: Star Tribune

A bill introduced Thursday in the Minnesota Senate would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products statewide from 18 to 21. A bill introduced Thursday in the Senate would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products statewide from 18 to 21. Introduced by Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, the bill is the first of its kind before the Legislature and an effort, Nelson said, to reduce smoking among teens. "It's very clear that preventing tobacco purchases under the age of 21 is the best way to keep new kids from becoming addicted smokers and all the lifelong devastating effects that come with that," Nelson said Thursday.

