Minnesota Scene: Jacobson, Anderson team for four-ball win

Andy Jacobson and Danny Anderson teamed up for back-to-back rounds of 64 and won the Minnesota Public Golf Association Four-Ball Championship by three strokes over Sammy Schmitz and Will Hickey on Sunday at Rum River Hills Golf Club. Anderson's second shot at the par-5 12th rolled to within 6 feet and he converted his eagle before sinking another birdie on the ensuing hole to get to 12 under.

Chicago, IL

